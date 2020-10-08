SOUTH COAST — A 68-year-old Salem resident is missing, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel B. Wheeler was last seen on Sept. 29, according to a release from the office. The report's location is listed as the South Slough Estuary.
Douglas and Coos County personnel have been searching for Wheeler, and were unable to find him as of 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Anyone with information about Wheeler's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396-2160.
