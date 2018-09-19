COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will be holding a local author panel featuring four local authors who will present their work before opening the floor to questions. Afterwards, authors will be available to sell and sign their books. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Carol Sanders of Coos Bay will share her latest novel, "The Shadow of Celene." Author of the Native American "Shaman" series, Faye Westlake Newman, will present her fiction. North Bend poet, Thomas Mitchell will read his poetry. Published nonfiction author Amber Higgins, of Florence, will talk about how family dogs can help owners with disasters.