Raymond Hino

The Bandon Chamber of Commerce invites the Bandon-area community to join them at the September Business After Hours featuring a Meet & Greet with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center CEO Raymond Hino.

The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Bandon Fisheries Warehouse Club at Farm & Sea, 250 First St. SW on the waterfront. Everyone is welcome; you do not have to be a chamber member to attend.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments