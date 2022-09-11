The Bandon Chamber of Commerce invites the Bandon-area community to join them at the September Business After Hours featuring a Meet & Greet with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center CEO Raymond Hino.
The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Bandon Fisheries Warehouse Club at Farm & Sea, 250 First St. SW on the waterfront. Everyone is welcome; you do not have to be a chamber member to attend.
Hino will share his experiences of his first few months here in Bandon and what the future holds for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
“I am so thankful to the Chamber of Commerce for giving me this opportunity to meet community residents, business owners and anyone interested in the future of health care in Bandon and Southern Coos County," Hino said. "I can’t wait to share my vision for the future of our hospital with the community.”
There will be live music, complimentary appetizers, coffee and iced tea, along with a cash bar offering wine and beer.
“We are looking forward to enjoying our community members, meeting new faces and seeing our friends and business associates after a long summer season,” said Chamber Executive Director Margaret Pounder.
Please RSVP to the Bandon Chamber at 541-347-9616 so they can get an accurate count of attendees.
