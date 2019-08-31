COOS BAY — Bay Area Community Emergency Response Team's free training will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The C.E.R.T. program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.
C.E.R.T. volunteers can assist others in their community following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help.
A free 8-week course begins Tuesday, Sept. 24 and will meet every Tuesday through Nov. 12. Classes will meet from 6-9 p.m. at Bay Area Hospital Community Education Center located at 3950 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. A hands-on final will be given on Saturday, Nov. 16. All classes are free and open to the public.
C.E.R.T.is a FEMA approved program. Information can be found online at Ready.gov.