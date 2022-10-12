The Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Oct. 14 in the Coos Bay area.
See the full agenda and watch a livestream of the meeting at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/minutes/22/10_Oct/index.asp
Friday’s meeting is in Salmon Room West at The Mill Casino.
To testify in person, sign up at the meeting.
Comments can also be emailed to mailto:odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov
A public forum for people to comment on topics not on the agenda is scheduled for Friday morning after the Director's report. To participate in the public forum, contact ODFW Director's office at (503) 947-6044 or email: ODFW.Commission@odfw.oregon.gov by Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. (48 hours prior to the meeting).
The Commission will be asked to:
Salmon carcass disposition: Adopt rules in keeping with House Bill 3191 passed during the 2021 legislative session which requires that at least 45 percent of the carcasses from adult fish returning to hatcheries (averaged over 10 years) be placed in natural spawning and rearing areas for nutrient enhancement. ODFW regularly meets this threshold so little change is expected in operations. The bill also requires ODFW to prioritize the sale of these eggs and remaining carcasses to Oregon small businesses in communities with high rates of unemployment and then other Oregon small businesses, which may shift sales away from businesses that currently purchase them.
Jump Creek fish passage: Approve a request from Silvies Valley Ranch in Harney County for a fish passage exemption at 10 artificial obstructions on Jump Creek. Providing fish passage would not currently deliver an appreciable benefit to native migratory fish as recent surveys failed to find fish but have documented poor habitat conditions and the presence of downstream barriers.
Revoke the commercial fishing license of Richard Shore for the period of one year. Shore has been convicted six times for violations of the commercial fishing laws.
Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund Special Project: Approve matching Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund capital for a special project request by Oregon Desert Land Trust for the Trout Creek Ranch and Pueblo Mountains Conservation Area. This project spans three watersheds and includes a variety of habitats such as aspen woodlands, grasslands, creeks, wet meadows, and sagebrush-steppe. These lands are home to a wide variety of plant and animal species native to the Great Basin including several listed in the Oregon Conservation Strategy as priority species of interest to the State of Oregon.
