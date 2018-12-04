MYRTLE POINT — Myrtle Point Public Library Foundation is reminding people to mark their calendars for Friday, Dec. 7. On that date, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., they will host a donation only Soup Lunch at the OSU Extension Office, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.
Diners will have a choice of five soups (including the popular clam chowder), bread, dessert, and a beverage. Donations will help with the expansion and improvement of the public library.
The bright blue book bags will also be on sale. They are large enough to carry groceries or a load of books home on a rainy day.
The Foundation is made up of a small group of volunteers who sponsor used book sales and soup lunches twice a year as fundraisers. With the help of generous grants and donations, they have been able to fund several improvements to the current library.
Any library patron is welcome to join their group or just attend their meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.