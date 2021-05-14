As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Coast Community Health Center has been able to access expanded vaccination guidelines. As of last week, Coast CHC has been able to vaccinate anyone over the age of 18. The Human Resources and Service Administration and Centers for Disease Control were instrumental in expanding the guidance to all HRSA supported sites. HRSA supports health equity by supporting 1385 health centers nationally.
Coast CHC's Chief Medical Officer Ann Kellogg said, "We are excited to open up our vaccine clinics and grateful for the ability to do so," after receiving the new guidance last week. Over the past two months, Coast CHC has prioritized COVID vaccination with regular vaccine clinics in Bandon and Port Orford. Each week in March, Coast has given out 200-400 Moderna vaccines. Coast CHC has not yet received any Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines.
"The effort has been monumental both in terms of staff time and efforts. Our staff has been highly dedicated, and we are grateful for our colleagues at the Bandon Barn Community Center and Port Orford Christian Center's generous support," said Amanda Saunders, Bandon's clinical site manager.
Receiving a COVID vaccination will help our community to obtain herd immunity; however, your medical care is your choice, and Coast CHC understands you may have concerns about the vaccine. Coast CHC encourages our community to get information about the vaccine from quality sources such as the CDC, Oregon Health Authority and World Health Organization.
Upon expanding eligibility, Coast CHC increased the number of vaccination clinics and added online scheduling software. If you are interested in a vaccine, you can find the link for the scheduling software on Coast's Facebook page and website at www.coastcommunityhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In