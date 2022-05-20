BANDON – Laura Dillard is a Registered Nurse and Certified Perioperative Nurse in Southern Coos Hospital’s Surgical Services Department. She has been with SCHHC for 17 years, starting in January 2005.
Laura was chosen as SCHHC’s Clinical Employee of the Month for April, in part because “she exemplifies all the qualities of the hospital’s mission, vision and values,” according to her nomination.
“She is committed to providing high-quality patient care,” the nomination stated. Her patients always feel pampered when Laura cares for them. Whenever there is down time, Laura assists other departments willingly, offering help without being asked.”
Laura can be seen helping at SCHHC community events, such as the drive-through Flu Shot Clinic and COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
“Laura demonstrates the highest quality of care and creates an environment of teamwork. She has been a guiding star to the principles and highest standards for all Operating Department RNs. She is truly an asset to our hospital and community,” her nomination concludes.
She came to the profession later in life, after her two children graduated from high school. She started out working in health records as a transcriber and that’s how she paid her way through nursing school. She earned her nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Laura worked at Coquille Valley Hospital for almost eight years prior to coming to SCHHC.
“It was something I always wanted to do and while in nursing school I became interested in the operating room,” she said. “I felt like that’s where I wanted to be.”
Her job at SCHHC involves pre-operative preparation of patients for their surgical procedures. A lot of it involves teaching the patient what the surgery or procedure entails, listening to their concerns and being there to assist, then waking them up afterwards. The OR nurses always give patients a follow-up call the next day to see how they are doing.
“I’m a representative for patients when they are under and can’t speak for themselves,” Laura said. “I make sure they are OK and all the equipment is functioning and sterile. We also help with anesthesia inductions – we are kind of the surgeon’s right-hand person.”
What Laura likes about her work is the people and patients that she helps, and the amazing people she works with.
“We’re kind of a family,” she said. “We watch out for one another and the patients. Some are grumpy but we do our best to make it a pleasant experience and ease their anxiety.”
Laura lives in Coquille. She has a son who also lives in Coquille and a daughter who lives in Corvallis and is mother to her three teenaged grandsons.
In her spare time, Laura enjoys taking care of her 11 acres and riding her ATV around the property with her Chihuahua. She raises chickens (and barters with their eggs), enjoys gardening and quilting, among other hobbies. She just started a class through the OSU Extension Service on beekeeping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In