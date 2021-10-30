BANDON – Christy Dressell grew up knowing she wanted to work in the health care field. Her father is a dentist, and Dressell would spend summers working in his office developing X-rays. It’s no wonder she went on to pursue a career in medical imaging.
Dressell was named clinical employee of the month at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for September. Dressell is a rad tech IV in the hospital’s medical imaging department (meaning she is credentialed in four areas). Dressell joined the team there in January 2018.
Dressell was nominated for “the consistent quality care she provides with compassion to all our patients,” the nomination stated. “She always welcomes patients with a smile and welcoming approach, which makes each patient feel comfortable and alleviates the nervousness one might have.”
“She has a confidence about her that is undeniable,” the nomination continued. “She works cohesively with everyone (co-workers, providers and patients) in a very professional manner and it shows. Christy is a true asset to our radiology team!”
Dressell grew up and attended school in Klamath Falls. She attained her bachelor of science in radiology from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. As part of her college curriculum, she worked an externship at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay and following college stayed in Coos Bay and worked BAH for two years, then at South Coast Orthopedics for 16 years before coming to SCHHC.
A typical day for Dressell is not usually typical, as she does X-rays, CT scans, MRIs and DEXA (bone density) scanning.
“Normally I float wherever my services are needed,” Dressell said. “When X-rays or CT scans come through the emergency department or on an outpatient basis, I take care of that and from Monday-Thursday, I’m the only MRI tech, so I do those or also float.”
“All of us here are multi-modality techs, so we all help out in all areas,” Dressell added. “It keeps variety in the day.”
MRIs are done in the mobile unit in the hospital’s parking lot outside of the ED. The mobile unit is staffed by SCHHC.
Something Dressell enjoys about her job is the patient interaction and being able to help people get answers medical problems they are having.
“Even if I don’t get to tell them, I contribute to them finding out why they’re here,” Dressell said. “Doctors and nurses couldn’t know what’s going on with a patient as easily and thoroughly without our services.”
“I think our department and the other departments at the hospital feel like a large family,” Dressell said. “I’ve gotten to know everyone really well.”
Since joining the staff at SCHHC, Dressell has gotten certified in CT and DEXA scanning.
“Southern Coos Hospital has helped me advance my career significantly. The (Southern Coos Health) Foundation paid for my bone density education and certification and I’m very appreciative of that.”
Dressell is engaged and has two children – a daughter, 27, and a son, 20 – and two stepchildren, a son, 17 and a daughter, 13.
In her spare time, Dressell likes to craft (she loves her Cricut and made most of the decorations for her daughter’s wedding last July) and enjoys family get-togethers and family outings in their camper.
“Coming to Southern Coos Hospital was a huge blessing in my life,” Dressell said. “In all of my career, I’ve been happiest working here.”
