BANDON - Christie Dunn likes working the night shift, something she’s done as an LPN for most of her career.
“We’re a different breed of people,” she jokes.
Dunn works in the Emergency and Med/Surg departments at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and has been chosen as Clinical Employee of the Month for October.
Dunn has worked for SCHHC since 2019. She was nominated because “she goes above and beyond to help others,” the nomination stated. “She is always on point to help answer patient room call lights and other duties while also supporting the ER department as needed.
“Christie has an excellent bedside manner with all patients,” the nomination continued. “She always accepts requests to cover additional shifts when asked and she is an amazing trainer for new staff. She is always ready to help and has an easy-going, positive attitude. She’s a great example to everyone. Christie is a real team player and a true asset to our Med/Surg and ER departments.”
Dunn’s family moved from San Diego to Coquille when she was 7. She graduated from Coquille High School then attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. At the time, the nursing program at Southwestern was limited and hard to get into. There were 23 spots and 167 applicants for the LPN program. She was put on the wait list, but decided to apply and was accepted to the nursing program at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg. She and three other nursing students from the South Coast carpooled there.
After completing the LPN program, Dunn worked for nine years for Avamere, a skilled nursing facility in Coos Bay before coming to SCHHC.
She said it was definitely a positive change and she loves the fast pace and ever-changing duties of the ER.
At SCHHC, Dunn registers patients, handles all transfers, assists RNs with drawing blood, hanging IVs, administering meds or anything else that needs to be done. She also restocks the ER and assists physicians with calls to other physicians, among other duties.
“I like that no day is the same,” she said. “I like unpredictability. I like a little excitement. I like to know my job and my responsibilities but not what the day has to offer. That makes every day different.”
She also feels fortunate to work with a great group of people in both the ER and Med/Surg.
“We’re a very cohesive group of people who just do what needs to be done to get the best outcome we can,” she said.
Dunn lives in Coquille where her parents are still located and she just purchased a home there. Fixing it up takes a lot of her spare time but she also enjoys hanging out with her boyfriend and dining out. Two of her newest favorite restaurants are the Mongolian Grill and the Himalayan, both in Coos Bay.
She also likes to do cake decorating and makes fun cakes for her niece’s birthday each year and for others. One especially challenging one was her niece’s request for an “Elsa-Pirate-Monster-Truck” cake, but Dunn managed to pull it off successfully.
Dunn loves working at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
“I love this place,” she said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air to have management and co-workers stand behind you. There’s a real sense of belonging and I don’t plan to go anywhere else anytime soon.”
