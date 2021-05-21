Imagine for a moment you’re lying in a hospital bed, near death, unconscious and unable to speak for yourself. Decisions need to be made about initiating medical treatments that may prolong your life.
Does your family know your wishes for being on a breathing machine? Do they know if you would want to receive tube feeding? How would they feel making these decisions on your behalf?
Those who have faced that situation will tell you how stressful it was, and how they wished they’d known what their loved ones wanted. Communication is the key. Start the conversation today and put your wishes in writing by completing an Advance Directive.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will hold a virtual chat at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, via Zoom, on the topic of Advance Care Planning. New registrants receive an Advance Care Planning booklet sent in advance of the meeting.
SCHHC has supported a year-long mission to develop Advance Care Planning resources in its community. Over this past year, SCHHC staff has joined with healthcare volunteers throughout the Bandon, Oregon community to take part in Advance Care Planning education, training, and collaboration.
As a result of these efforts, many Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center employees are now trained and certified to guide people making decisions about their end-of-life choices.
The SCHHC employee Advance Care educators will host an Advance Care Planning virtual chat followed by a question and answer session on Thursday, May 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., as the second in a series of Advance Care Planning seminars.
The format of the event will include a brief presentation from SCHHC Advance Care educators introducing the topic and outlining choices that everyone is encouraged to make to ensure that loved ones and providers honor end-of-life choices. SCHHC educators will then take questions from participants and encourage community participation.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, SCHHC is making this offering virtually using the Zoom platform. Community members interested in participating are asked to register in advance by following this link:
After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center team will also send registrants a hard copy booklet that details commonly asked questions and the process of Advance Care Planning.
Additional information is available on the website: www.http://southerncoos.org/advancecare by emailing acp@southerncoos.org or calling the dedicated Advance Care phone line at 541-347-1274.
