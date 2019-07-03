LANGLOIS — Children ages 3-15 are invited to the Langlois Public Library for a Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presentation of “My Mother the Astronaut.” The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Aquarius’ mom is an astronaut and today is “Take your child to work day." Aquarius can’t wait to go to NASA and find out what it’s like to be in space. Everyone is welcome to join and follow Aquarius to the moon and beyond.
For more information, call the Langlois Public Library at 541-348-2066 or visit their website at www.langloispubliclibrary.org.