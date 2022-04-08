Cheryl Johnson has been a respiratory therapist for 27 years and has worked in hospitals in some capacity for 34 years, starting while still in high school.
The profession came naturally to her. Both her father and grandfather were respiratory therapists so Johnson is carrying on the tradition for a third generation. Spending time with her father ignited her passion and she could put a ventilator together when she was 8 years old. Her husband also is a retired respiratory therapist.
She has worked at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for seven years, since March 2015, in the respiratory services department. Her years of respiratory therapy experience and her strong leadership skills earned her the honor of being named SCHHC clinical Employee of the Month for February.
“Cheryl has provided terrific leadership to her RT team, which resulted in an RT team that is top notch and equal to any in the country,” her nomination states.
Johnson is often seen working 12-hour shifts along with her teammates whenever there is a staffing shortage, even staffing many night shifts to help ensure the hospital has 24/7 coverage.
“Cheryl provides valuable insight to the Emergency and Med/Surg departments regarding patients who require oxygen,” the nomination continues. “Cheryl’s knowledge contributes to the great clinical care provided for our hospital and community at large. Her calm demeanor and compassionate care is ever-present with all that she does. Cheryl is a real team player and a great example to everyone.”
Johnson grew up in Virginia and attended college in Maryland to earn her respiratory therapy degree. She and her family, including her husband and twin daughters, moved to Eugene to be closer to her mother. She worked at Sacred Heart at River Bend, then saw an opening at Southern Coos and interviewed and was hired by Carol Meijer, chief nursing officer at the time.
Her twin daughters, now 22, are attending college. One is at Oregon State University studying business and the other is at Oregon Institute of Technology, studying medical imaging.
Johnson sees her role as support for physicians and nurses, taking care of airway issues, testing pulmonary function and doing initial screenings for sleep issues. She’s also worked in a NICU, and a pulmonary lab doing bronchoscopies, among other areas.
“I’ve been exposed to so many different areas of RT,” she said. “There’s just been a lot of things I’ve been able to learn. The profession has been really good at teaching me different skills.”
Johnson manages a staff of six and speaks highly of each one.
“We have very skilled RTs at Southern Coos,” she said. “Two of them have advanced credentials and all of them have many years of experience in different facilities throughout the United States.”
The SCHHC respiratory services department has completely updated equipment to support its pulmonary function program. The department receives orders from many other facilities for patients who live in the South Coast area.
In her time off, Johnson enjoys spending time with her husband. She is also a self-confessed “movie freak” and was thrilled to be able to attend a movie at a theater recently, popcorn and all. The movie was “Batman.”
“It’s a good place to be,” she said of Southern Coos Hospital. “There’s a really good RT team with many skills to offer and that’s unusual for a place this small. I’m just really proud of the therapists.”
