BANDON — Unity of Bandon will mark the passage of 2019 with a Burning Bowl service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29. As 2019 completes its cycle and the new year begins, it is a time to let go of old beliefs, attitudes, and experiences that no longer serve our highest purpose, and open the way for fresh new insights and inspiration.
Fire is symbolic of the purification process and participants will be given the opportunity to write down what they wish to release and then burn the paper on which they write these things. Through this process, unwanted and limiting attitudes and behavior patterns such as fear, guilt, regret, and unforgiveness can be released to create space for new blessings. Unity of Bandon is located one mile south of 11th Street on Highway 101. All are welcome to attend.
The Annual World Peace Meditation will be commemorated in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4 a.m. at the Unity of Bandon Church. The World Healing peace meditation was initiated by John and Jan Randolph-Price in 1986 and has been continued as an annual time of prayer and meditation by millions of people of all faiths worldwide. It is believed that if enough people join together to think and pray about peace and harmony, this will become reality for our planet. This vigil for peace and world healing occurs at noon, Greenwich Mean Time which translates to 4 a.m. our time. This meditation is open to the community.
This event will be facilitated by Rev. Robin Haruna, Unity of Bandon's minister and includes a candle lighting service for world religions. This is a unique time for people of the South Coast of Oregon to focus on world peace and healing of our planet. From our small community, we can focus our peaceful energy and prayers for the spread of peace and harmony around the world. All are welcome and due to the early hour, encouraged to dress is casual.
Unity of Bandon will be celebrating the arrival of the New Year with a White Stone Service set to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. This service is based on the ancient practice of prisoners being given a white stone when they were released from captivity. Participants will be given the opportunity to write "a letter to God", focusing on their intentions and dreams for the coming year. This letter will be held in prayer at Unity of Bandon over the next twelve months and then returned to the participant next December. The white stone is significant in Scripture in that a person who has overcome or conquered something is given a white stone on which to mark the new beginning. This is a very positive and meaningful way to begin the New Year with a fresh start and all are welcome to attend. Unity of Bandon Church is located 1 mile south of 11th Street on Highway 101. More information may be obtained by calling 541-347-4696.