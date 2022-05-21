BANDON – Cassandra Sherman is one of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s night ninjas. Her behind-the-scenes efforts to make the hospital’s buildings, work spaces and patient rooms sparkle is one reason she was chosen as April’s Employee of the Month.
Cassie has been on the hospital’s Environmental Services Team since September 2021. She works the evening/night shift so she may not be known to many people on the day staff.
“Cassandra always shows up for work with a smile on her face,” stated her nomination. “She always takes the extra time to make patient rooms clean and welcoming for patients. She has a great attitude no matter what her tasks involve.
“Cassie is always willing to help where she is needed. She gives 100% with her dedication to her job and SCHHC,” the nomination concluded.
Cassie worked at SCHHC previously, but left to stay home with her daughter when she was a baby. Her daughter is now 5 years old. She said she’s happy to be back at the hospital and the night shift works well with her daughter’s schedule.
During the night shift, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Cassie cleans the Multi-Specialty Clinic and on the hospital side cleans offices, the admitting area, lobby and the Emergency Department and med floor. She is also available if there is an emergency clean-up need.
She appreciates the way staff members on the night shift help each other.
“We’re like a family and we feel like a team,” she said. “I really enjoy that and it’s a change from when I worked here before.”
Cassie was born in Coquille and grew up in Bandon and now lives in Myrtle Point. She has two brothers and two sisters. Her older sister Amanda Wallace works as an Emergency Department nurse at SCHHC.
“I really look up to Amanda,” she said. “She’s a really strong person and I admire her.”
Cassie’s work history includes working at a care center and at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort for five years prior to once again joining SCHHC.
“I’ve stayed a long time at my jobs,” she said.
Cassie enjoys cleaning and is a self-described “clean freak.” “Cleaning is pretty simple and it doesn’t faze me,” she said.
In her spare time, which is scarce, Cassie and her family enjoy going to the river on nice days. Otherwise, it’s work, sleep, school, repeat.
But she loves her job and the people she works with.
“Southern Coos reminds me of home,” Cassie said. “Everybody here is like family and they are there for each other. Everyone works as one and I really appreciate that.”
