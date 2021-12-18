BANDON – The Southern Coos Health District is seeking a volunteer to fill a position on the district’s Budget Committee.
The SCHD Budget Committee comprises two or more district residents, the hospital CEO and CFO, and is chaired by a designated member of the Health District Board of Directors. Members must reside in the Southern Coos Health District.
The SCHD Budget Committee meets four times per year at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month to review financial reports and recommend any steps that can be taken to help increase revenue and/or decrease expenses. An annual public Budget Committee meeting is held to review and recommend the proposed Health District budget for the new fiscal year.
The next Budget Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, and attendance via Zoom is available.
Once the proposed budget is reviewed and recommended, it must be reviewed and ratified by the district board for submission to the Coos County Tax Assessor’s Office.
Anyone interested in serving can email a letter of interest and background information to Budget Committee Chairman Tom Bedell at tbedell@southerncoos.org.
