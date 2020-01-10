BROOKINGS — The 2020 HOG (Harley Owner's Group) Kick Start Breakfast for the South/Brookings Chapter 2137 of the Coos Bay HOG is Kick Starting the new year with a free breakfast for an all member sign up at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Beach Front Bistro located at 16011 Boat Basin Road in Brookings/Harbor.
During the breakfast meeting, owners of Harley Davidson Motorcycles can renew their dues and new members are welcome to join. Annual club dues are $20. HOG national membership is required.
The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at Beach Front Bistro. There are 50/50 drawings and prizes, planning and planned motorcycle rides, and some great fellowship.
The sponsoring dealer, Highway 101 Harley-Davidson, www.hdcoosbay.com in Coos Bay supports paid members in various ways. For more information, contact Dale Baker at 541 412-7435 or dalebaker@charter.net