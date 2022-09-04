A close look

State Rep. David Brock Smith visits with staff in the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Emergency Department during a tour of the facility on Aug. 23. 

 Contributed photos

State Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, visited Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center on Aug. 23 to tour the facilities and listen to department managers and Southern Coos Health District board members on ideas that would not only improve the Bandon hospital, but other hospitals in the state.

Rep. Brock Smith was invited by Raymond Hino, who joined SCHHC as CEO in February 2022. Hino has been instrumental in adopting and implementing an ambitious new 5-year strategic plan for the hospital.

