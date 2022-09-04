State Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, visited Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center on Aug. 23 to tour the facilities and listen to department managers and Southern Coos Health District board members on ideas that would not only improve the Bandon hospital, but other hospitals in the state.
Rep. Brock Smith was invited by Raymond Hino, who joined SCHHC as CEO in February 2022. Hino has been instrumental in adopting and implementing an ambitious new 5-year strategic plan for the hospital.
Rep. Brock Smith toured the hospital’s Laboratory, Medical Imaging, Emergency, and Med-Surg departments and spoke with and listened to concerns and ideas from managers and other employees in each department.
He was accompanied by Hino, Med-Surg/Nursing Manager Mike Snyder, CIO Jeremiah Dodrill and SCHD board members Mary Schamehorn and Pam Hansen. Following the tour, Rep. Brock Smith was treated to lunch prepared by the SCHHC Dietary Department.
While speaking with ED Manager Melanie Collins and ED nurses, and with Hospitalist and Multi-Specialty Clinic provider Dr. Olixn Adams and other staff members, Rep. Brock Smith pulled out his phone and began sending emails to himself with ideas for bills he could introduce to the legislature in Salem.
“I was very impressed with David Brock Smith during our visit today,” Hino said. “He is an extremely good listener and showed it by listening very carefully to the stories from the front lines told by our doctors and nurses.
“What I appreciated even more was his focus on action and solutions,” Hino added. “He immediately proposed meaningful actions that would help not only our hospital, but every hospital in the state.”
Rep. Brock Smith said he appreciated the “exceptional tour” of Southern Coos Hospital by Hino, staff and board members.
“The conversations went very well and were enlightening in regards to the various healthcare challenges facing our rural providers and their residents,” said Rep. Brock Smith. “We will be working on a number of legislative concepts together that will hopefully ease the opportunities for increases in nursing and provider staffing and help incentivize healthcare education.
“I’m grateful for the dedication of Southern Coos Hospital’s board and staff and look forward to working with them towards increasing their services to our residents,” said Rep. Brock Smith.
Not all SCHD board members or staff executive team members were able to attend the visit due to work schedules. Schamehorn, board secretary, said she felt fortunate to have joined the tour of the hospital with Rep. Brock Smith.
“I was extremely impressed with the way he listened to our employees’ concerns, and immediately began drafting legislation to address them,” Schamehorn said. “He definitely listened to the employees and was very proactive in his responses.
“Later, during lunch, he had other ideas as to how the district could move forward with its plans to enlarge the hospital. He learned about the space issues after talking with the employees and the administrative staff. Although I have known David for many years, I did not realize what a truly great representative he is for the people of the South Coast. He listened ... and he heard us,” Schamehorn said.
Hansen, the other SCHD board member who was able to attend, was equally encouraged by Rep. Brock Smith’s visit.
“I was impressed that David was able to determine four new bills to submit to the legislature that would benefit SCHD, especially the need for a centralized call center where the current status of available hospital beds within the state can be accessed, so precious time is saved for transporting patients in critical need for advanced care,” Hansen said.
“He also mentioned during the luncheon that much-needed funds for an architectural study for expansion could possibly be obtained in the near future,” Hansen added. “He was attentive and actively engaged in recognizing the urgent needs of our community for quality healthcare. We were well represented by department heads and hospital staff members, who spoke effectively to the positive aspects of SCHD and their enthusiasm for continuous improvement of the facilities and ways to provide full-time job opportunities for healthcare workers living in Bandon.”
Brock Smith grew up in Port Orford, is a graduate of Pacific High School and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College and Southern Oregon University. He represents the constituents of House District I, which encompasses all of Curry, and parts of Coos, Douglas and Josephine counties.
The SCHD board met on Aug. 25 and were updated by Hino on more details about Brock Smith’s visit as well as the progress of the 5-year SCHHC strategic plan.
