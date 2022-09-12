Erin Bowman’s helpful attitude has been recognized by her peers at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, where she was chosen as clinical Employee of the Month for July.
Erin joined SCHHC on Sept. 22, 2021, as an Ultrasound Technologist II in the hospital’s Medical Imaging Department. She was nominated for Employee of the Month because “she is a great team player and never hesitates to help her co-workers when needed,” the nomination stated.
“She takes pride in her work and it shows with the high quality of patient care she provides. Erin always has a positive attitude and treats everyone with respect and kindness. She is a great technologist and goes above and beyond with her patients.
“Erin goes the extra mile for everyone – patients and co-workers – and we appreciate her for all she does for our team,” the nomination concluded.
As part of the Employee of the Month award, Erin was awarded a certificate and eight hours of paid time off. Her name will also be placed on a ballot for the Employee of the Year award in December.
