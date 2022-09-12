Erin Bowman

Erin Bowman’s helpful attitude has been recognized by her peers at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, where she was chosen as clinical Employee of the Month for July.

Erin joined SCHHC on Sept. 22, 2021, as an Ultrasound Technologist II in the hospital’s Medical Imaging Department. She was nominated for Employee of the Month because “she is a great team player and never hesitates to help her co-workers when needed,” the nomination stated. 

