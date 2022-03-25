Nature has been extremely generous with its natural wonders in our area, so there is plenty of resource out there for artists to use in this year’s Bandon Boardwalk Art Show.
Not only do we have spectacular coastal scenery to choose from, but also mountains, rivers, forests, valleys and on and on. Whether you choose landscapes, animals, flowers and plants, or seascapes, dunes, marshes or sloughs, there is an unending source of inspiration for your imagination.
Let’s fill the boardwalk with colorful artwork that celebrates this amazing area where we live.
Boards are now available at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio, 145 Fillmore Ave, SE, Bandon, or at the Port of Bandon office.
Deadline to return boards is May 12.
Choose from our magnificent seascapes, beaches, rivers, estuaries, forests, dunes, valleys, and creatures on the land and in the waters.
Artists are invited to create visual stories and renderings of all kinds on your boardwalk boards.
The show runs May 24-Sept. 29. The after-show, known as the “Bravo Show” for the prize winners and honoree boards will be on display at the Old Town Marketplace from Oct. 3-Nov. 5.
Boards are limited, so participants can purchase one or two boards at $10 each. The sales go towards the prize money and help pay for the middle school students’ boards.
Photography will not be accepted this year.
