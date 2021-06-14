From the dormancy of seeds to the fruition of flowers, let your art burst forth. Lady Bird Johnson said, “Where Flowers Bloom So Does Hope.” Brighten the walls and our moods with an array of florals.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of “Blossoms & Blooms – Wild or Cultivated.” This show runs July through September 2021.
Artists are encouraged to be creative in their interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff, and general visitors.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic or futuristic. All works must be ready to be hung on the wall.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Art Program continues to remain free to enter. Those entering are asked to consider donating to the Hospital Art Fund if they are able. For more information, email Scott McEachern at foundation@southerncoos.org.
Details:
- The show runs July, August, and September.
- There will be no in-person reception due to COVID-19 issues. A digital show is planned for Sunday, July 18 (time to be determined).
- Delivery of art is set for Sunday, June 27, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, 900 11th St. SE, Bandon.
- Pick-up for artists who had pieces in the By the Light of the Moon Quarterly Art Show is also set for Sunday, June 27, starting at 1:30 p.m.
The costs of producing and hanging the quarterly art shows are underwritten by Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center — for the benefit of the Bandon and surrounding communities: patients and families, visitors, staff, and the public.
Please contact show organizers with questions: Ava Richey at 541-297-6118 or Susan Lehman at 541-347-9888.
For additional details and an entry form, visit www.southerncoos.org/art.
