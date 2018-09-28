COOS BAY — The Blessing of Our Animal Friends at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, in Mingus Park, offers a celebration of pets of all varieties, and the special relationships with them that enhance the lives of their human companions. All are welcome to attend, rain or shine, at the park’s playground area on 10th Street in Coos Bay.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, both in Coos Bay, take part in the ages-old tradition of the animal blessing, first celebrated by St. Francis of Assisi, and continued by churches around the world. Clergy presenting the service will be Pastor Christy Close Erskine of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and Pastor Richard Young of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, who is serving while Pastor Jon Strasman is on sabbatical. Pacific Cove Humane Society will have pet treats to share after each pet receives their blessing.
Pet owners are invited to bring their dogs and cats, and other animals in their care, to the outdoor service. They are requested to have dogs on a leash and to be certain that they are friendly with other animals. Small animals, such as cats, birds and rabbits, should be brought in carriers. Photos of pets that would be too difficult to transport to the park may also be brought for a blessing, as well as photos or ashes of pets who have passed away and are specially remembered.
For further information about the Blessing of Our Animal Friends, call Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 541-267-2347 or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 541-269-5829.