COOS BAY — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Banner Bank and other sponsors, will hold the 26th annual Economic Outlook Forum on Friday, Dec. 14, at The Mill Casino-Hotel. This is a ticketed event and advance registration is required. Tickets will include a buffet breakfast, $35 to chamber members and $40 to non-members

6:45 a.m. — Registration and buffet breakfast

7:15 a.m. — Welcome from Tim Novotny, Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission 

7:25 a.m. — Tourism: An Economic Force from Scott West, Travel Oregon

7:45 a.m. — Coos County Economic Overview from Annette Shelton-Tiderman, Oregon Employment Department; Local Project Updates: Regional Tourism with Julie Miller, Oregon South Coast Regional Tourism Network; Home Grown Business with Spinreel Dune Buggy & ATV Rentals, Rich Burkholder 

Break

8:45 a.m. — Local Project Updates: South Coast Development Council, with Samuel Baugh; Home Grown Business with Boxcar Hill Campground, Todd Goergen; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Jeff Simonds and Michael Chupka. 

Break and Beef Drawing

9:45 a.m. — Introduction from Michele Hampton, Banner Bank

Keynote Address: John Mitchell, former Chief Economist and Western Regional Economist, U.S. Bank

10:55 a.m. — Thank you from Timm Slater, Bay Area Chamber of Commerce

Call the Chamber office at 541-266-0868 to register.

