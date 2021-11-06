Bandon’s Ansen Converse wins the district cross country title at Valley of the Rogue State Park. Bandon had both individual winners, with Holly Hutton taking the girls title. Bandon’s boys and girls cross country teams pose with their first-place awards after sweeping the titles in Rogue River. Bandon’s Brent Hutton was named coach of the year for both the boys and girls.

