The annual Bandon Night of 10,000 Lights returns on Saturday, November 27. Ring in the Christmas season by bringing your family down to Old Town Bandon. Featuring delivering letters and meeting with Santa, deals to delight Small Business Saturday shoppers and a tree lighting ceremony, Bandon’s Night of 10,000 Lights has something to satisfy everyone’s holiday cravings.
Santa will be available to receive Christmas letters from children in the Boardwalk Picnic Shelter from 3 to 5 p.m. Please include a self-addressed envelope. The chamber will pay for the return postage. Then head to Coastal Mist to be serenaded by carolers at 4 p.m.
Downtown merchants will be hosting a Nog Walk from 3 to 5 p.m. for those who are over 21. Glasses will be available for purchase for $10 from the Greater Bandon Association at the Cobbler’s Bench and Beach Loop Realty on the day of the event between 3 to 5 p.m. A map of participating merchants will be included with the purchase of a Nog Walk Glass.
The Bandon Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
See the latest deals and activities by following the Facebook page (@bandon10000lights). And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Holiday Lights Parade in Old Town on December 11th at 5:30 p.m. And on December 15, Billy Smoothboars will host its 10th annual Community Christmas for families with children up to 12 years old from 4-7 p.m. Join your friends and neighbors in making Bandon’s holiday celebration a part of your own holiday traditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In