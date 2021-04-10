Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On April 1, Bay Area Hospital Kids HOPE Center planted pinwheels to remember the children the center cared for in the previous year. While the ceremony was going on in Coos Bay, Bandon also joined in the effort to stand up against child abuse. From left, Jordan Jensen, Jasmine Jensen and Mariah Jensen planted a garden of hope at First Presbyterian Church of Bandon. With April set at Child Abuse Awareness Month, the pinwheels are set out to honor children who have been abused and to remind the community that abuse is a problem all must look out for.

