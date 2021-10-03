Bandon High School students recently spent some time working on Community Service Day. Former Bandon High School teacher Jim Proehl was working with the school district to improve the Bandon Heights area. BHS teacher Kate Hawthorne brought the students to Bandon Heights for service day and a lot of good work got done. The students pulled out a lot of holly trees and ivy bound trees. Gary Chrismon helped supervise brush cutting around the dug outs. The students took out a holly tree behind the backstop and exposed old power poles in the weeds.

