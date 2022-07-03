Bandon High School's 42 graduates walked away with just under $1.7 million in scholarships during graduation exercises held recently in the high school gymnasium. The total represents $1,134,660 in renewable scholarships, according to the BHS administration.
Sharing honors as top students were valedictorians Rio Cruz, Charlie Ells and Andrew Robertson. The salutatorian was Ansen Converse.
Robertson, who plans to attend the University of Oregon, received scholarships worth $60,900 (many of which are renewable) including a Western Golf Association: Evans scholarship worth $33,000; Coquille Valley Elks Most Valuable Student, $3,000; Elks National, $4,000; Elks National/District Level, $1,800; SWOCC, $9,100; Bandon Community, $3,000; Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, $2,000; Bill Magness, $1,000, and University of Oregon Summit, $4,000.
Cruz, who plans to attend the University of Oregon, received $60,554 in scholarships, including a Ford Family Foundation scholarship worth $40,000 (and renewable); U of O Pathway, $15,054 (also renewable); Elks Most Valuable Student, $1,500; Bandon Community, $3,000; Bill Magness, $1,000.
Ells, who is also headed for the University of Oregon, received $26,600 in scholarships, including the South Coast Running Club, Jennifer Turman scholarship, $1,000; Harvey Mudd, outstanding senior in math, $3,500; U of O Summit, $4,000; Oregon Coast Anglers, $1,000; SWOCC, $9,100; Community scholarship, $3,000; Bandon Dunes, $2,000; Bandon Rotary, $2,000.
Converse, who also plans to attend the University of Oregon, received $64,154 in scholarships, including a Western Golf Association Evans scholarship worth $33,000 (and renewable); U of O Pathway, $15,054; Elks Most Valuable Student, $2,500; Elks National Foundation/district level, $1,800; SWOCC, $9,100; Bandon Community Scholarship, $2,700.
Hunter Angove and his twin brother, Trevor, both plan to attend the University of Oregon. Both received the renewable Western Golf Association Evans Scholarship worth $33,000; both received a U of O Pathway Scholarship worth $15,054, both received SWOCC scholarships worth $9,100, and Hunter received an Elks Most Valuable Student award in the amount of $1,500.
Ryan Flynn, who will attend Oregon State University to study nuclear engineering, received a Reese Family scholarship in the amount of $2,500; Ford Family Sons & Daughters, $5,000; Ford Family Foundation, $40,000 (renewable) and a Bill Magness scholarship of $1,000 for a total of $48,500.
Tristan Radcliffe, who will attend Seton Hall, received a Seton Hall scholarship in the amount of $26,000 (renewable); an Alda Lowe Day scholarship for outstanding senior in humanities, $3500; SWOCC, $9,100; and a $1,000 scholarship from Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative for a total of $39,600.
Alyssa Duenas, who plans to attend the University of Oregon, received a U of O Pathway scholarship worth $15,054; SWOCC, $9,100; Bandon Dunes, $2,000; Magness, $1,000; and a Norman F. Sprague award of $3,000 for outstanding student in science, computers and math, for a total of $30,154.
Ciana Heys, who plans to attend George Fox University, received a George Fox Merit scholarship worth $14,000 (renewable); George Fox Summit, $2,250; Bandon Dunes, $2,000; Bill Magness, $1,000; Norman F. Sprague outstanding student in health, science and environmental awareness, $3,500; and the Dr. Nina Dominy memorial, $1,000, for a total of $23,750.
Madisan McCabe, who will attend the University of Montana to study radiology, received $22,500 in scholarships, including Bandon Dunes, $2,000; Bill Magness, $1,000; Bandon Cranberry Queen, $2,500; University of Montana academic achievement, $13,000 (renewable); Bandon Rotary, $2,000, and Bandon Booster Club, $2,000.
Cooper Lang received a Neil Faber Memorial, $1,000; John Fetterman outdoorsman, $1,000; Bandon Dunes, $2,000; VRW Post 3440 Auxiliary, $350; Todd Freitag memorial, $2,500; Rotary, $5,000; Booster Club, $500, and Masonic Lodge, $1,000.
Holly Hutton, who will attend Western Oregon University, received a Neil Faber memorial, $1,000; WOU athletic scholarship, $2,000; Elks Most Valuable Student, $2,500; Bandon Dunes, $1,000; Bill Magness, $1,000 and Bandon Booster Club, $500.
MacKenzie Williams, who will attend Southern Oregon University, received a Bandon Cranberry Court scholarship, $2,500; University Women of Bandon, $1,000; Bandon Dunes, $1,000; Bill Magness, $1,000 and Southern Oregon University Foundation, $1,000.
Avery Pounder, who plans to attend SWOCC, received the $1,000 Eileen Fetterman compassion and kindness scholarship; Spirit of Aloha, $1,000; SWOCC Foundation in memory of Jack and Margaret Dean, $1,000; Bandon Dunes, $1,000; Bill Magness, $1,000; and Masonic lodge, $1,000.
Carlee Freitag, who will study nursing at SWOCC, received the Dorothy Zaddach Fetterman nursing scholarship, $1,000; Bandon Dunes, $1,000; Bill Magness, $1,000; Bandon Rotary, $1,000; VFW Post 3440, $350; University Women, $1,000 and Booster Club, $500.
Trinitie Long-Hindman, who will attend Lane Community College, received the Mildred E. Mudd for outstanding senior in music award of $3,500; Bandon Lions Club, $1,000 and a $1,000 scholarship from Coos-Curry Electric Co-op.
Madeline Weaver, who plans to enroll at Portland State University, received the Caryll Mudd Sprague scholarship for outstanding student in creative arts, $3,500; and a Bill Magness scholarship for $1,000.
Riley Cook, who will enroll in the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, received the William Arnot Day outstanding senior in area of speech and communication award of $3,500.
Aunika Miller, who will attend the University of Alaska, received an Elks Most Valuable Student award for $1,000; Bandon Dunes, $1,000; Bill Magness, $1,000, and Booster Club, $500.
Rosie Keller, who will attend SWOCC, received the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Shorty Dow vocational scholarship of $2,000, and a Bill Magness scholarship for $1,000.
James Dixon, who will study welding at SWOCC, received a Bandon Dunes Marsha Felton memorial scholarship in the amount of $1,000, and a Magness scholarship for $1,000.
Kadence Teel, who will study at SWOCC, earned a Bandon Dunes Marsha Felton memorial scholarship of $1,000 and a Bill Magness scholarship for $1,000.
Other class members
Other members of the graduating class were Orlando Luz Avalos, Austin Stone Barker, Dameon Ryu Bell, Kaleb Anthony Bemetz, Anavey Elise Boles, Christopher Earl Butler, Jacob Mirko Earle, Josh Lyle Hansen, Johnny Midnight Helms, Anthony Nicholas Hennick, Jesse Wayne Hester, Kodie Lane Jennings, Gage Mason Looney, Cheyanne Felicity Marie Mann, Angelina Janeane Morones, Hunter Hurst Pullman, Bailey James Rock, Hailey Ann Louise Smith and Cassidy Wynne Yates.
