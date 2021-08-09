Each of them has different educational goals, career plans and dreams. All of them have endured the personal and financial hardships that result when a parent or spouse is lost to a workplace death or permanently disabled while on the job.
Seven Oregon high school graduates are recipients of the 2021 Workers’ Memorial Scholarship awards, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division announced. The awards program helps finance higher education for family members of Oregon workers who have been fatally injured or permanently disabled on the job.
“In the face of serious challenges, these students have shown a lot of heart and a lot of grit in staying focused on their educational pursuits,” said Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood. “These awards represent an opportunity for us to help them as they continue moving forward on their respective paths.”
The Workers’ Memorial Scholarship is open to any high school graduate, graduating high school senior, GED recipient, or current college undergraduate or graduate student who is a dependent or spouse of an Oregon worker who has been fatally injured or permanently disabled while on the job.
This year’s recipients included Ginger Ewing of Bandon. Ewing, a graduate of Bandon High School, will be a junior at Linfield University this fall. She is pursuing coursework with the goal of becoming a registered nurse.
“For a great part of my life, I have wanted to help people, even in the smallest way. I have come to find that throughout the experiences I have lived through and what life has presented me with, I want to help people in the medical field,” Ewing said.
Ewing’s father, a cattle ranch worker, was fatally kicked in the head by a horse. She is receiving a $3,000 award.
