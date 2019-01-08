The Bandon boys and girls basketball teams both started the Sunset Conference basketball season on a positive note with a win over visiting Reedsport last week before losing at Myrtle Point over the weekend.
The Tigers host Toledo on Thursday night in a game that was rescheduled.
Bandon also is home Tuesday against Gold Beach and visits Waldport next Friday.
The Bandon boys used a big third-quarter surge to pull away from Reedsport in a 60-39 victory.
“We felt if we could control the boards, we could run on them,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “I think that was a big key in the third quarter, too. We got stops, we got rebounds and we got some fast breaks.”
Matt Yarbor had 19 points, Cooper Lang and Colby Gaston socred 10 each and Braydon Freitag had eight in the win.
But two nights later, the Tigers came up just short in a close game with Myrtle Point, lowing 53-48. Yarbor had 21 points and Freitag 19 in the loss.
Bandon’s girls beat Reedsport 54-34 in their opener, jumping out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead with a ferocious press and strong shooting.
Ashley Strain had 16 points, Kortnery Ferreri 10, Naomi Martin nine and Nikki Lakey eight in the win.
Like the boys, though, the girls came up short against Myrtle Point, 43-30 when the Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Kylie Lakey nad nine points and Nikki Lakey eight. Ferreri scored six.
Bandon coach Jordan Sammons credited the team’s hard work during the summer for its success against Reedsport and for the team’s optimism going forward.
“We got quite a few girls that really took it to heart and came in and worked really hard,” he said. “It’s starting to pay off.”