The Bandon softball team has gotten into an unfortunate trend of having one bad inning in games.
Against visiting Reedsport on Friday, it was the second, when the Brave took advantage of three walks and four singles to score six runs in a 9-4 victory over the Tigers.
Bandon tried to scratch its way back into the game, but couldn’t build enough momentum as the Tigers fell to 2-2 in league play, a record that remained unchanged Tuesday when their home game against Siletz Valley was postponed a day because of soggy field conditions.
Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher hopes the Tigers reverse the trend quickly as they aim to affirm their spot in the playoff race.
“We’ve got to get the momentum going again and turn it around,” he said. “If we want to get to the top by the end of the year, they’ve got to put it together and we, as coaches, have to work harder to get them ready.”
There were highlights in Friday’s loss, just not enough to overshadow the big Reedsport inning.
Bandon got two runs in the third inning when Dedra Foster and Avery Pounder hit singles and came home on a double by Kadence Teel.
Foster and Pounder each had two hits and Foster scored two runs. Traylin Arana had the other run when she reached base on one of Reedsport’s few miscues in the field, stole second and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Naomi Martin.
Arana and Alyssa Duenas also had hits, but the Tigers were caught on the basepaths a couple of times by heads-up plays from Reedsport’s defense.
Bandon’s defense, meanwhile, made a few mistakes in decisions on where to throw the balls, missing chances for easy outs while trying to make a difficult play that did not succeed.
“We’re young, but they’re ball players,” Gallagher said. “At some point we’ve got to put it together.”
Bandon trails Toledo (4-0) and Waldport (4-1) in the league standings. They host the second-place Irish in a big game Tuesday after playing Myrtle Point on Friday.