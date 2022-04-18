Bandon Showcase is pleased to welcome classical pianist Tien Hsieh to its first concert offering in over two years. Tien will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park.
Advance tickets are available for purchase at https://www.BandonEvents.org through April 20. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the concert.
Tien’s keyboard mastery is matched only by her magnetic engagement with audiences. She has toured the globe, performing ensemble concerts and solo recitals. Her MSR Classics recording “Bach & Beethoven: Mostly Transcriptions 2” earned critical praise, topped the Amazon Best Sellers list twice, and remained a best seller for two consecutive months in 2015.
In Bandon, Tien looks forward to a program of (mostly) preludes, pairing Chopin’s 24 Preludes, Op. 28 with Scriabin’s 24 Preludes, Op. 11. The audience can also anticipate a taste of Rachmaninoff to round out the program.
Born in Taiwan, Tien Hsieh began early musical training with her mother, Sylvia. Currently a California resident, she has enjoyed a far-ranging career as recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician, with recital appearances throughout North America, Europe and China. Accolades include the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, Li-Ching Cultural & Educational Foundation Grant, Distinguished Artist Award from Artists International Presentations; plus a cover feature in the “Sacramento Talent Magazine” and recital selected by “The San Francisco Examiner” Memorable Concerts of 2013.
She has been heard on radio stations in the U.S. and Canada, and her television appearances include PBS for the International Piano Festival in Houston, Texas and a nationwide TV commercial for Van de Kamp fish sticks!
As a scholarship student at Manhattan School of Music, she received a Master of Music degree and Professional Studies under the tutelage of Marc Silverman and was recipient of the Roy M. Rubinstein award and Bettingen Corporation Grant. She received a Bachelor of Music degree as full scholarship student at University of Houston, studying with Abbey Simon and Ruth Tomfohrde.
For more information about Bandon Showcase, visit https://www.BandonShowcase.org.
For more information about the artist, visit Tien’s website at https://www.TienHsieh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In