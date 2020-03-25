BANDON — The Bandon School District No. 54 will hold an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing.

On the agenda: School issues surrounding the COVID-19 virus; action items TBD.

While the meeting is a public meeting, it is being held virtually in order to avoid a public gathering. No public comment will be taken at the meeting. A recording of this meeting will be made available to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters

Load comments