BANDON — The Bandon School District No. 54 will hold an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing.
On the agenda: School issues surrounding the COVID-19 virus; action items TBD.
While the meeting is a public meeting, it is being held virtually in order to avoid a public gathering. No public comment will be taken at the meeting. A recording of this meeting will be made available to the public.
