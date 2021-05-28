Stan Avery will join the Bandon school board after last week’s special district election, and he’s bringing his opinions about national cultural issues with him.
Avery ran his campaign on one issue: Opposing certain aspects of school curriculum that have become controversial in some circles.
“People voted over this issue,” Avery said Friday. “Because there was no other reason to vote for me, other than I’m a good plumber.”
Avery beat the board’s current vice chair, Marie Simonds, in the race for her seat. Avery carried about 44.5% of the vote, while Simonds carried 42.1%, and a third candidate, Jeannette Harper, carried 13.1%, according to the county’s final unofficial results.
Avery said he was surprised by the outcome.
“I was a little bit surprised because generally speaking, an incumbent always has a significant advantage,” Avery said. “The fact that I was elected to my surprise is, in my view, a clear mandate.”
In particular, Avery focuses on what he calls a program of “Marxist indoctrination.” He pointed specifically to the use in some schools nationwide of the 1619 Project, a New York Times series focusing on the history of racism in America, and critical race theory, a framework for examining the impact of racism in society.
He argues the ideas, which have garnered headlines in national conservative media over their use in some schools, aren’t part of a “good education,” and that, at the very least, parents should get to weigh in on their use if they were to ever be introduced locally.
Simonds didn’t address national flashpoints like critical race theory and the 1619 Project during her campaign, saying Friday she hoped her focus on CTE and trades education would resonate with voters.
“It’s not something that entered into my space,” Simonds said.
She said those conversations haven’t come up in Bandon’s schools.
“The school has a job to educate our youth and I think the school does an excellent job of that with our administrators and our educators,” Simonds said.
Simonds was disappointed by the outcome of last week’s election, but said she was confident in the direction the district is heading. She’ll continue to serve on the South Coast Education Service District board after winning her reelection to that seat.
“I’m very proud of the work I did on the school board,” Simonds said.
Avery’s campaign was unique for another reason, in that he shared a platform with his wife. Running on almost identical issues, Theresa Avery challenged current board chair Angela Cardas.
But Cardas won her reelection handily, with 56% of the vote to Theresa Avery’s 43.3%.
Cardas said the outcome of the election as a whole was a “mixed bag,” since she prevailed while Simonds, her vice chair, didn’t.
“I’m really disappointed that big national political and national issues are seeping into these races,” Cardas said.
She said that Avery’s win isn’t necessarily representative of the community.
“National buzzwords like critical race theory are not where our focus needs to be,” Cardas said. “This idea that there’s some sort of wave coming to education in Bandon is not realistic.”
What’s more, she said she’s disappointed that Avery was elected, despite the fact that he “proudly did not participate in the system” by homeschooling his nine children. Avery argues that’s an advantage, since he had the experience of educating his children himself.
Cardas said the board needs to spend its time on more tangible local issues, like access to education and students experiencing hunger.
“I just think that we have a lot of issues that are locally based, Bandon based, a lot of things that our students are facing that are relevant,” Cardas said.
She went on to say that her time on the board has shown her the limited role it has. According to Cardas, the board’s primary job is to hire and supervise the superintendent.
“One of the things that I’ve enjoyed most is the education on the board’s role,” Cardas said. “It’s not to incite political change. And it is not to forward political beliefs. It is to ensure the success of every student in our district.”
The board just exercised that main responsibility, with the hiring of incoming superintendent Shauna Schmerer, who’ll takeover leadership of the district July 1.
“I think she’s going to bring some great vision. I think she’s going to help our community out of this,” Cardas said, referring to the pandemic.
Still, Cardas said there’s room for the new board to work together. Right now, Cardas is particularly focused on preparing for returning students fully to the classroom in the fall, ideally with more flexible mask requirements.
With David Hisel’s uncontested reelection last week, the board will be made up of six current board members plus Avery.
For his part, Avery said he doesn’t expect conflict. He just plans to bring parents’ views on hot-button issues into the fray.
“I’m a team player, and so I see the board as a team,” Avery said. “But the team should include the parents.”
