The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 2/1/2022:
· At 10:42 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW after report of an accident.
· At 1:36 pm, police responded to the 60 block of North Avenue SE after report of theft.
Wednesday, 2/2/2022:
· At 3:08 pm, police responded to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue NE after report of theft.
· At 3:41 pm, police responded to the 40 block of Michigan Avenue NE after report of theft.
· At 3:47 pm, police responded to the 600 block of Harrison Avenue SW after report of hit and run accident.
· At 5:21 pm, police responded to the location of Milepost 1 North Bank Lane after report of an accident.
Thursday, 2/3/2022:
· At 12:54 am, police responded to the location of 13th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW after report of a suspicious vehicle.
· At 3:51 pm, police responded to the 54900 block of Allegheny Road after report of criminal mischief.
Friday, 2/4/2022:
· At 3:13 pm, police responded to the 500 block of Highway 101 after report of fraud.
· At 11:05 pm, police responded to the location of milepost 276 on Highway 101 after report of an accident.
Saturday, 2/5/2022:
· At 8:33 am, police responded to the location of Devil’s Kitchen Beach Access after report of a fire.
Sunday, 2/6/2022:
· At 12:02 am, police responded to the 87700 block of Two Mile Lane after caller reported a prowler.
Monday, 2/7/2022:
· At 1:05 pm, police responded to the location of Chicago Avenue SE and 1st Street SE after report of accident.
