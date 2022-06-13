The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 5/31/2022:
11:22 pm, 54900 Rosa Road, criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 6/1/2022:
8:23 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, stalking.
5:02 pm, 1000 block of 6th Street SW, threats.
Thursday, 6/2/2022:
8:08 am, Highway 101 and Sea Bird Drive SW, accident.
10:50 pm, 800 block of Franklin Avenue SW, unlawful use of motor vehicle.
Friday, 6/3/2022:
4:42 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, criminal mischief.
Saturday, 6/4/2022:
12:47 pm, 2nd Street SE and 1st Street SE, accident.
3:54 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, criminal mischief.
5:00 pm, 100 block of 8th Street SW, disturbance.
8:20 pm, 400 block of 2nd Street SE, counterfeit money.
Sunday, 6/5/2022:
12:34 pm, 300 block of 9th Street SW, theft.
3:46 pm, Elliott State Forest, accident.
5:39 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, harassment.
7:00 pm, 400 block of 2nd Street SE, disorderly conduct.
8:49 pm, 55000 Rosa Road, assault.
Monday, 6/6/2022:
4:26 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In