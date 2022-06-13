Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 5/31/2022:

11:22 pm, 54900 Rosa Road, criminal trespass.

Wednesday, 6/1/2022:

8:23 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, stalking.

5:02 pm, 1000 block of 6th Street SW, threats.

Thursday, 6/2/2022:

8:08 am, Highway 101 and Sea Bird Drive SW, accident.

10:50 pm, 800 block of Franklin Avenue SW, unlawful use of motor vehicle.

Friday, 6/3/2022:

4:42 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, criminal mischief.

Saturday, 6/4/2022:

12:47 pm, 2nd Street SE and 1st Street SE, accident.

3:54 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, criminal mischief.

5:00 pm, 100 block of 8th Street SW, disturbance.

8:20 pm, 400 block of 2nd Street SE, counterfeit money.

Sunday, 6/5/2022:

12:34 pm, 300 block of 9th Street SW, theft.

3:46 pm, Elliott State Forest, accident.

5:39 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, harassment.

7:00 pm, 400 block of 2nd Street SE, disorderly conduct.

8:49 pm, 55000 Rosa Road, assault.

Monday, 6/6/2022:

4:26 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, accident.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Do you believe the current gun laws in Oregon are strict enough?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments