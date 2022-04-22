Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 4/12/2022:

3:40 pm, 3rd Street SE, police responded after report of a suspicious subject.

6:46 pm, 1100 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of a suspicious subject.

Wednesday, 4/13/2022:

12:11 pm, 20 block of 9th Street SW, police responded after report of an accident.

Thursday, 4/14/2022:

10:01 am, 4th Street SE and Grand Street SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.

Friday, 4/15/2022:

2:38 am, 1000 block of Chicago Avenue SE, police responded after report of criminal mischief.

12:45 pm, 300 block of North Avenue SE, police responded after report of disturbance.

2:16 pm, 100 block of North Avenue NE, police responded after report of disturbance.

Saturday, 4/16/2022:

8:07 pm, Rosa Road and Two Mile Lane, police responded after report of criminal mischief.

Sunday, 4/17/2022:

3:52 pm, Frog Pond Road and Tokyo Lane, police responded after report of criminal trespass.

Monday, 4/18/2022:

2:22 am, Highway 101 mile post 283.5, police responded after report of an accident.

7:44 pm, 300 block of 11th Street SE, police responded after report of an animal at large.

