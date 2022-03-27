Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday, 3/15/2022:

At 12:23 am, police responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a driving complaint.

At 5:12 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE after report of a disturbance.

Wednesday, 3/16/2022:

At 9:47 am, police responded to the 300 block of 1st Street SE after report of criminal trespassing.

At 10:24 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of theft.

At 3:30 pm, police responded to the 100 block of 13th Street SW after report of criminal trespassing.

At 4:20 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Highway 101 after report of an accident.

At 5:28 pm, police responded to the 50300 block of Highway 101 after report of an accident.

At 6:00 pm, police responded to the 2900 block of Ruby Court after report of theft.

Thursday, 3/17/2022:

At 1:41 am, police responded to the 710 block of 4th Street SW after report of burglary.

At 9:12 am, police responded to the 1100 block of Division Avenue NE after report of fraud.

Friday, 3/18/2022:

At 2:47 pm, police responded to the 900 block of 11th Street SE after report of theft.

Saturday, 3/19/2022:

At 2:30 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of theft.

At 3:23 pm, police responded to the 300 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

At 5:11 pm, police responded to the 47600 block of Highway 101 after report of an accident.

At 9:35 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 mile post 278 after report of traffic hazard.

Sunday, 3/20/2022:

At 4:03 am, police responded to the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of a disturbance.

At 6:33 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of disorderly conduct.

At 6:42 am, police responded to the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW after report of disorderly conduct.

At 9:32 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of theft.

At 5:47 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Grand Street SE after report of disorderly conduct.

Monday, 3/21/2022:

At 11:54 am, police responded to the 1000 block of 2nd Street NE after report of harassment.

At 7:57 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and North Bank Lane after report of an accident.

