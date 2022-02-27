The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday, 2/17/2022:
· At 12:18 am, police responded to the location of Highway 42 S and Ohio Avenue after report of deceased animal.
· At 8:23 am, police responded to the 700 block of 9th Street SE after report of disturbance.
· At 11:34 am, police responded to the 500 block of Highway 101 after report of disturbance.
· At 12:54 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Jackson Avenue SW after report of theft.
· At 3:18 pm, police responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street SE after report of disturbance.
Friday, 2/18/2022:
· At 1:35 am, police responded to the 1400 block of Pelican Place after report of shots being fired.
· At 10:46 am, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and Sea Bird Drive SW after report of traffic hazard.
· At 4:20 pm, police responded to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE after report of theft.
· At 4:50 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 after report of traffic hazard.
Saturday, 2/19/2022:
· At 8:48 am, police responded to the 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of theft.
· At 12:12 pm, police responded to the location of Lost Lake Trailhead after report of animal at large.
· At 6:59 pm, police responded to the 40 block of Michigan Avenue NE after report of theft.
Sunday, 2/20/2022:
· At 8:15 am, police responded to the 88200 block of Windhurst Lane after report of intoxicated subject.
· At 3:26 pm, police responded to the 88200 block of Windhurst Lane after report of assault.
Monday, 2/21/2022:
· At 2:11 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a disturbance.
· At 1:09 pm, police responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a disturbance.
