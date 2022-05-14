Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 5/3/2022:

  2:39 pm, 15th Street SE, report of a disturbance.

  3:07 pm, 2600 Beach Loop Drive SW, report of a burglary.

  4:56 pm, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE, report of a disturbance.

  7:20 pm, 55300 block of Bates Road, report of a disturbance.

Wednesday, 5/4/2022:

  8:45 am, 100 block of Alabama Ave SE, report of unauthorized entry into motor vehicle.

  9:56 am, 11th Street SW and Jackson Avenue SW, report of an accident.

  12:17 pm, 57500 block of Seven Devils Road, report of disturbance.

  6:15 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, report of criminal trespass.

  8:09 pm, Face Rock, report of assault.

  8:12 pm, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW, report of hit and run.

Thursday, 5/5/2022:

  11:28 am, 49800 block of Highway 101, report of traffic hazard.

  12:04 pm, Highway 42 S and 2nd Street SE, report of an accident.

Friday, 5/6/2022:

  4:34 am, Beach Loop Road, report of an accident.

  8:45 am, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, report of burglary.

  10:12 am, 300 block of Riverside Drive NE, report of an accident.

  4:08 pm, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue SE, report of disturbance.

Saturday, 5/7/2022:

  1:59 pm, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, report of criminal mischief.

  4:18 pm, 300 block of 11th Street SE, report of civil problem.

Sunday, 5/8/2022:

  10:47 pm, 55000 Franklin Road, report of criminal trespass.

Monday, 5/9/2022:

  1:03 pm, Riverside Drive NE, report of runaway juvenile.

  8:36 pm, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW, warrant service.

0
0
0
1
1


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What steps have you taken to prepare for wildfire season?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments