The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 2/15/2022:
· At 9:38 am, police responded to the location of Highway 101 milepost 260 after report of traffic hazard.
· At 9:50 am, police responded to the 900 block of 1st Street NE after caller reported fraud.
· At 9:54 am, police responded to the 1100 block of Beach Loop Drive SW after report of a civil problem.
· At 3:40 pm, police responded to the location of Oregon Avenue SW and 10th Street SE after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 6:27 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 milepost 250 after report of traffic hazard.
· At 8:41 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Harvard Street SE after report of a disturbance.
