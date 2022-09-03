The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 12:03 am, 800 block of 10th Street SW, suspicious conditions.
• 12:17 pm, Harvard Street SE and Bill Creek Lane, illegal camping.
• 2:50 pm, 100 block of Sea Bird Drive SW, suspicious conditions.
• 4:14 pm, Riverside Drive NE, suspicious subject.
• 4:44 pm, Highway 101 mile post 251, driving complaint.
• 9:22 am, 100 block of 13th Street SW, fire. Fire department responded.
• 9:58 am, 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue SW, theft.
• 1:47 pm, 1000 block of 1st Street SE, theft.
• 2:54 pm, 1st Street SW, indecent exposure.
• 3:11 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 4:15 pm, 600 block of 2nd Street SE, suspicious subject.
• 7:30 pm, June Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE, suspicious subject.
• 11:08 am, 300 block of Highway 101, criminal trespass.
• 11:22 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, disturbance.
• 12:16 pm, 2800 block of Oregon Avenue SW, suspicious subject.
• 1:24 pm, 11th Street SW and Jackson Avenue SW, suspicious subject.
• 7:24 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, suspicious subject.
• 8:04 pm, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, intoxicated subject.
• 9:07 pm, 300 block of 1st Street SE, suspicious subject.
• 10:56 pm, 400 block of Chicago Avenue SE, suspicious conditions.
• 12:46 am, 700 block of 10th Street SW, suspicious conditions.
• 10:43 am, 200 block of 9th Street SW, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 12:10 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, accident.
• 4:26 pm, Baltimore Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE, suspicious subject.
• 5:09 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, hit and run.
• 6:45 pm, Shearwater Court, suspicious conditions.
• 8:13 pm, 100 block of Riverside Drive NE, criminal trespass.
• 9:36 pm, 1000 block of 2nd Street SE, recovered stolen property.
• 1:19 am, 2800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW, fire.
• 8:07 pm, 55600 block of Prosper Junction Road, suspicious conditions.
• 9:54 am, 1000 block of 3rd Street SE, disturbance.
• 7:41 pm, 600 block of 2nd Street SE, disturbance.
• 8:06 pm, 500 block of Harrison Avenue SW, disturbance.
• 9:22 pm, 200 block of Madison Avenue SW, suspicious vehicle.
• 8:20 am, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW, missing person.
• 11:24 am, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, theft.
• 2:52 pm, 1st Street NE and June Avenue NE, suspicious subject.
• 4:53 pm, 1000 block of 1st Street SE, suspicious conditions.
• 11:12 900 block of Delaware Avenue SE, suspicious subject.
