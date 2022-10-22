The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
9:02 am, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
4:15 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 Michigan Avenue NE.
9:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 60 Michigan Avenue SE.
12:41 am, disturbance, 1200 block of Sunrise Avenue.
2:46 am, disturbance, 1200 block of Sunrise Avenue.
8:47 am, suspicious subject, 900 block of 2nd Street SE.
10:52 am, suspicious subject 80 block of Michigan Avenue SW.
12:06 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
2:55 pm, criminal mischief, 1000 block of Baltimore Avenue SE.
3:13 pm, suspicious subject, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
5:14 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
6:25 am, unlawful use of motor vehicle, Caroline Street and Riverside Drive NE.
11:06 am, juvenile problem, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
11:50 am, criminal trespass, 1000 block of Street SE.
12:33 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of Caroline Street.
2:44 pm, suspicious subject, 50 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
3:00 pm, criminal trespass, 1000 block of 1st Street SE.
4:43 pm, traffic hazard, 800 block of 1st Street NE.
9:29 pm, harassment, 90 block of 17th Street SE.
10:37 am, criminal trespass, 60 block of 17th Street SE.
7:20 pm, accident, 2900 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
8:17 pm, missing person, 300 block of June Avenue SE.
9:07 am, criminal mischief, Baltimore Avenue SE and 1st Street SE.
9:47 am, animal complaint, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
11:21 am, fraud, 1100 block of Ohio Avenue SE.
2:27 pm, disturbance, 100 block of 12th Street SE.
9:01 am, suspicious conditions, 10 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
12:14 pm, harassment, 900 block of Indiana Avenue SE.
8:09 pm, traffic hazard, Rosa Road and Auction Barn Lane.
11:33 pm, assault, 64200 block of Braley Road.
1:08 am, assault, 91400 block of Main Lane.
2:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 1st Street SE and Alabama Avenue SE.
