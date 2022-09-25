The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 7:18 am, theft, 89400 block of Coastal Evergreen Lane.
• 7:36 am, suspicious vehicle, Bandon City Park.
• 9:57 am, animal at large, Webbers Pier.
• 2:19 pm, identity theft, 500 block of Bluff Street SW.
• 2:37 pm, suspicious conditions, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 3:00 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 9:21 pm, suspicious conditions, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 5:04 am, criminal trespass, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
• 9:03 am, traffic hazard, Highway 101 mile post 275.
• 10:41 am, utility problem, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
• 11:11 am, theft, 1st Street SE.
• 3:02 pm, suspicious subject, 800 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 3:48 pm, indecent exposure, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
• 6:27 pm, civil problem, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
• 8:03 pm, criminal trespass 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 8:27 pm, suspicious conditions, Old Town Bandon area.
• 12:10 pm, theft, 800 block of Ocean Drive SW.
• 1:25 pm, fraud, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 2:51 pm, suspicious conditions, 300 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 4:02 pm, animal complaint 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 6:55 pm, suspicious subject 200 block of 9th Street SE.
• 6:58 pm, DUII, 20 block of 9th Street SW.
• 11:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
• 11:59 pm, accident, Highway 101 and Seven Devils Road.
• 4:02 pm, criminal trespass, Webbers Pier.
• 9:13 pm, suspicious conditions, 55300 Rosa Road.
• 10:53 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of Lexington Avenue NE.
• 2:24 pm, criminal trespass, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 11:56 pm, assault, 53800 block of Beach Loop Road.
• 8:33 am, disturbance, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 11:30 pm, disturbance, Highway 42 S and Chow Road.
• 12:01 am, animal complaint, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 11:22 am, suspicious subject, 100 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 11:51 am, suspicious conditions, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
• 12:22 pm, accident, 11th Street SE and Oregon Avenue SW.
• 3:59 pm, DUII, 1200 block of June Avenue SE.
• 9:20 pm, disturbance, 87500 block of East Beach Loop Lane.
