The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 3/29/2022:
• At 6:43 am, Highway 101 and Fahy Road, police responded after report of animal at large.
• At 8:16 am, 70 block of 12th Street SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
• At 1:04 pm, Caroline Street and Riverside Drive NE, police responded after report of suspicious vehicle.
• At 4:46 pm, 89200 block of Two Mile Lane, police responded after report of missing person.
Wednesday, 3/30/2022:
• At 2:36 am, North Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE, police responded after report of suspicious subject.
• At 12:12 pm, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue SE, police made an arrest.
• At 2:03 pm, 14th Street SW, police responded after report of suspicious subject.
• At 2:28 pm, 500 block of 9th Street SW, police responded after report of minor in possession of marijuana.
• At 6:36 pm, 1100 block of 4th Street SW, police responded after report of a driving complaint. Citation was issued.
• At 7:08 pm, 100 block of North Avenue SE, police responded after report of a hit and run.
Thursday, 3/31/2022:
• At 12:06 pm, 500 block of Highway 101, police responded after report of theft.
• At 5:49 pm, 900 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of a disturbance.
Friday, 4/1/2022:
• 7:24 am, 88400 block of Highway 42 S, police responded after report of a disturbance.
• At 11:25 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of a disturbance.
Sunday, 4/3/2022:
• At 1:27 am, 300 block of Highway 101, police responded after report of a disturbance.
• At 9:38 am, Franklin Avenue SW and 8th Street SW, police responded after report of shots fired.
Monday, 4/4/2022:
• At 11:35 am, Three Wood Drive and Beach Loop Drive SW, police responded after report of traffic hazard.
• At 1:33 pm, 900 Grand Street SE, police responded after report of threats.
