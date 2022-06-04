Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 5/24/2022:

  10:53 am, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, theft.

  11:18 am, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE, theft.

  11:37 am, Bullards Bridge, traffic hazard.

  4:20 pm, Highway 42 S mile post 2, accident.

Wednesday, 5/25/2022:

  4:38 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, odor investigation.

  11:22 pm, 1000 block of Chicago Avenue SE, prowler.

Thursday, 5/26/2022:

  12:23 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, hit and run.

Friday, 5/27/2022:

  1:47 pm, 100 block 1st Street SE, animal complaint.

  8:30 pm, 500 block Klamath Avenue NE, disturbance.

  9:15 pm, 49900 block of Highway 101, shots fired.

Saturday, 5/28/2022:

  10:30 am, 1100 block of Sea Bird Drive SW, burglary.

Sunday, 5/29/2022:

  4:34 pm, 500 block of Elmira Avenue SE, violation of court order.

  7:41 pm, Bandon area, disturbance.

Monday, 5/30/2022:

  8:20 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, accident.

