The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 5/24/2022:
• 10:53 am, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, theft.
• 11:18 am, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE, theft.
• 11:37 am, Bullards Bridge, traffic hazard.
• 4:20 pm, Highway 42 S mile post 2, accident.
Wednesday, 5/25/2022:
• 4:38 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, odor investigation.
• 11:22 pm, 1000 block of Chicago Avenue SE, prowler.
Thursday, 5/26/2022:
• 12:23 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, hit and run.
Friday, 5/27/2022:
• 1:47 pm, 100 block 1st Street SE, animal complaint.
• 8:30 pm, 500 block Klamath Avenue NE, disturbance.
• 9:15 pm, 49900 block of Highway 101, shots fired.
Saturday, 5/28/2022:
• 10:30 am, 1100 block of Sea Bird Drive SW, burglary.
Sunday, 5/29/2022:
• 4:34 pm, 500 block of Elmira Avenue SE, violation of court order.
• 7:41 pm, Bandon area, disturbance.
Monday, 5/30/2022:
• 8:20 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, accident.
