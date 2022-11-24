The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 10:18 am, theft, 1500 Harvard Street SE.
• 11:49 am, animal at large, 4th Street SW and Edison Avenue SW.
• 3:58 pm, criminal trespass, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 6:44 pm, intoxicated subject, 200 block of Madison Avenue SW.
• 5:34 pm, fire. 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 6:55 am, traffic hazard, 60 Michigan Avenue SE.
• 12:35 pm, child related, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 3:03 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 11:07 pm, accident, Highway 101 mile post 279.
• 7:49 am, animal complaint, 49800 block of Hwy 101.
• 3:46 pm, disturbance, 1100 block of Three Wood Drive.
• 4:22 pm, criminal trespass, 54500 block of Morrison Rd.
• 4:22 pm, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 12:24 am, fire, 59200 Seven Devils Road.
• 1:54 pm, line down, 11th Street SE and Baltimore Avenue SE.
• 4:14 pm, disturbance, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 8:24 pm, traffic hazard, 14th Street SE and Oregon Avenue SW.
• 2:46 am, harassment, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 6:15 am, disturbance, 1000 block of 8th Street SW.
• 5:19 am, accident, Highway 42 S mile post 5.
• 1:52 pm, hit and run, 200 block of 1st Street SW.
• 5:29 pm, traffic hazard, Highway 101 mile post 299.
