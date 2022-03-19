The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 3/8/2022:
· At 8:42 am, police responded to the Bullards Bridge after report of a traffic hazard.
· At 2:03 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of 11th Street SW after report of assault.
· At 6:26 pm, police responded to the 2600 block of Cedar Loop after report of a disturbance.
Wednesday, 3/9/2022:
· At 12:07 pm, police responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a hit and run.
· At 2:22 pm, police responded to the 100 block of 13th Street SW after report of criminal trespassing.
· At 7:58 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and Doberman Lane after report of a traffic hazard.
Thursday, 3/10/2022:
· At 4:02 pm, police responded to the 900 block of Delaware Avenue after report of theft.
Friday, 3/11/2022:
· At 10:25 am, police responded to the location of 9th Street SW and Oregon Avenue SW after report of traffic hazard.
· At 12:40 pm, police responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street SE after report of theft.
· At 5:03 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of theft.
Saturday, 3/12/2022:
· At 11:46 am, police responded to the location of 2nd Street SE and Highway 101 after report of illegal camping.
· At 3:41 pm, police responded to the 90 block of Harlem Avenue NE after report of animal complaint.
· At 4:46 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Oregon Avenue SE after report of traffic hazard.
· At 8:30 pm, police responded to the 53800 block of Beach Loop Road after report of a disturbance.
Sunday, 3/13/2022:
· At 4:37 pm, police responded to the 87300 block of McTimmons Lane after report of menacing.
Monday, 3/14/2022:
· At 2:39 pm, police responded to the location of 11th Street SW after report of illegal camping.
· At 3:58 pm, police responded to the location of 11th Street SW and Oregon Avenue SW after report of an accident.
· At 4:02 pm, police responded to the location of 2nd Street SE and Michigan Avenue SE after report of illegal camping.
· At 4:22 pm, police responded to the 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of an accident.
· At 8:19 pm, police responded to the 90 block of June Ave SE after report of a disturbance.
· At 11:34 pm, police responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a disturbance.
