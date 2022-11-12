The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 9:26 am, burglary, 1800 block of Beach Loop Dr. SW.
• 2:16 pm, criminal trespass, 800 block of 11th Street SW.
• 5:38 pm, harassment, 700 block of 9th Street SW.
• 7:10 am, accident, Highway 101 mile post 249.
• 8:00 am, accident, Filmore Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE.
• 1:36 pm, accident, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 3:19 pm, disturbance, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
• 5:32 pm, theft, 900 block of 8th Street SW.
• 12:49 pm, theft, 2600 block of Caryll Court SW.
• 5:51 pm, missing person, 50 block of Michigan Ave SE.
• 7:25 pm, disturbance, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 10:51 pm, tree down, 3200 block of Beach Loop Dr. SW.
• 4:44 am, civil problem, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE.
• 9:43 am, child related, 800 block of 9th Street SE.
• 11:49 am, accident, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 2:14 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Ave SE.
• 12:02 am, motor vehicle accident, Highway 101 mile post 280.
• 2:27 am, assault, 900 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 12:09 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of Highway 101
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In