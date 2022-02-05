The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 01/25/2022:
· At 2:53 pm, police responded to the 55700 block of Highway 101 after report of theft.
· At 5:41 pm, police responded to the location of Jetty Road SW and Edison Avenue SW after report of an accident.
Wednesday, 1/26/2022:
· At 1:41 pm, police responded to the 54900 block of Morrison Road after report of criminal mischief.
· At 5:14 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of milepost 254 on Highway 101. Driver was cited.
· At 6:33 pm, police responded to the location of Jackson Avenue SW and 8th Street SW after report of shots fired.
Thursday, 1/27/2022:
· At 7:34 am, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of Delaware Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE. Driver was issued a citation.
· At 3:08 pm, police responded to the 500 block of Highway 101 after report of theft.
· At 6:09 pm, police responded to the 100 block of 13th Street SW after caller reported threats
Friday, 1/28/2022:
· At 4:17 pm, police responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a hit and run accident.
Saturday, 1/29/2022:
· At 1:12 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 42 S and Ohio Avenue SE after report of an accident.
· At 2:41 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Newport Avenue SW after report of a fire.
Sunday, 1/30/2022:
· At 12:30 am, police responded to the 400 block of Chicago Avenue SE after report of an assault.
· At 1:27 pm, police responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street SE after report of a hit and run accident.
· At 9:26 pm, police responded to the 88200 block of Windhurst Lane after caller reported threats.
Monday, 1/31/2022:
· At 10:42 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW after report of an accident.
· At 1:46 pm, police responded to the 60 block of North Avenue SE after report of theft.
